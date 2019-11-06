William “Bill” Gullett’s legacy lives on through a new grant at Florence Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - For the students at Florence Middle School, the morning began with a Veterans Day ceremony to honor our nation's servicemen and women. It was an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have served, both on and off the battlefield.

To close the ceremony, the Florence Education Foundation awarded a special grant named after Florence City Schools representative, William "Bill" Gullett, who passed away in October. Gullett was a co-founder of the foundation and had a passion for helping the school system.

"Bill had a love for Florence City Schools," said Florence Education Foundation Executive Director Nikki Mann. "He poured his heart into every aspect of our school system and that's what he wanted to be remembered for." The grant is partially funded through donations made in Gullett's memory.

Florence Middle School band instructor, Brian Jay, was the grant recipient. "It's just a very humbling experience and we're very fortunate to have a school system that truly supports what we do and is dedicated to ensuring that not just our band students but all of our students are successful," said Jay.

He is going to use the grant money to purchase technology that will improve ensemble tone quality and intonation because every instrument has its own challenges and methods.

The Florence Education Foundation would like to continue awarding this grant to keep Bill Gullett's legacy alive. If you'd like to donate, visit the foundation's memorial page.