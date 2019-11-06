× Volunteer fire chief killed while responding to deadly crash near Alabama-Florida line

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A Florida volunteer fire department chief was hit and killed by a truck while responding to a deadly wreck Wednesday morning.

Dwain Bradshaw, 41, died after being flown from the scene to a Pensacola hospital, according to Escambia County officials. Bradshaw was a volunteer district fire chief for Escambia County Fire Rescue Station in Bellview, Fla., and an assistant district chief for a station in Beulah.

Bradshaw had responded to the wreck just before 4 a.m. on the Muscogee Bridge, near the Florida-Alabama state line.

The wreck Bradshaw was responding to involved a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler. The person on the motorcycle died, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. That person’s name was not immediately released.

ALEA is investigating both wrecks.