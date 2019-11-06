Video shows break-in at Garnett’s Lawn Equipment in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. -The Hartselle Police Department is asking for help identifying two people who broke into a lawn equipment store.

The department released a video showing people breaking into Garnett’s Lawn Equipment. Police say the burglary happened early Monday morning.

The thieves that are shown on surveillance footage are driving a red Cadillac SUV.

The Hartselle Police Department says this isn’t the only store they think the thieves broke into. Police say they know of at least three other burglaries involving the same suspects.

Contact Lt. McDearmond at 256-751-4917 with any information.

