Vehicle fire closes northbound lanes of Research Park Blvd north of University

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An 18-wheeler caught fire northbound on Research Park Blvd north of University Drive Wednesday morning.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue spokesman Capt. Frank McKenzie said a truck hauling Lexus vehicles blew out a tire around 11 a.m., which led to two cars on the truck catching on fire. Another vehicle on the truck was badly damaged, McKenzie said.

Both northbound lanes were closed while fire fighters worked on the scene to clean up the mess.

McKenzie said firefighters anticipated keeping the northbound lanes of Research Park closed until around 1 p.m.