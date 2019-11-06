× USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines

It’s only the first week in November but its already time to think about getting your holiday gifts in the mail.

The US Postal Service is releasing ship-by dates for this year and some ground shipping deadlines for overseas military destinations have already passed.

The deadline for first-class mail and packages is December 20, for regular mail to arrive by Christmas.

Priority mail’s deadline is December 21.

And for procrastinators, the Priority Mail Express is December 23, but that is going to cost you a lot!

Check here for a full list of domestic and international holiday shipping deadlines.

USPS says they expect its online gift-giving to hit an all-time high this year. It expects to handle more than one million return packages every day in December.