× Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Priceville Bulldogs’ Jerry Burton

The high school football regular season has come to an end, but there’s nothing regular about the athletes we have here in the Tennessee Valley.

Priceville running back Jerry Burton ran for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns including the 4th quarter game-winner over Brewer earning him the Player of the Week.

Sports Reporter Olivia Whitmire surprised Burton with the award at practice.