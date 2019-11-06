Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reinder: The Musical is part of “A Country Christmas” at Gaylord Opryland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nashville, Ala. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season at the Grand Ole Opry House.

You can see all your favorite characters from the beloved TV classic come to life including, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

The 90-minute show, which runs November 16-December 27, is part of Gaylord Opryland's A Country Christmas.

Ticket prices start at $24.99 per person and are available here.

More information can be be found at ChristmasatGaylordOpryland.com

Other "A Country Christmas events" include: