Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reinder: The Musical is part of “A Country Christmas” at Gaylord Opryland

Nashville, Ala. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season at the Grand Ole Opry House.
You can see all your favorite characters from the beloved TV classic come to life including, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.
The 90-minute show, which runs November 16-December 27, is part of Gaylord Opryland's A Country Christmas.
Ticket prices start at $24.99 per person and are available here.
More information can be be found at ChristmasatGaylordOpryland.com
Other "A Country Christmas events" include:
- Reindeer Games Scavenger Hunt featuring Rudolph and the Misfit Toys
- ICE! This year's theme for the signature attraction at Gaylord Opryland is A Christmas Story. Favorites scenes from the hilarious family tale are carved into interactive ice sculptures and five, two-story tall slides.
- Country superstar and Grand Ole Opry member Trace Adkins will be returning with a dinner show entertaining fans with Christmas standard, Celtic classics, and a few of his favorite traditions
- SoundWaves indoor attractions will also be open