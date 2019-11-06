President Trump confirms he will be in Tuscaloosa for LSU – Alabama match-up

Posted 10:10 pm, November 6, 2019, by

President Trump confirmed Wednesday he will be in Tuscaloosa Saturday to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the LSU Tigers.

Speaking at a rally in Monroe, Louisiana, the president said “by the way, this Saturday, I’m going to be at a certain game,” our news partner AL.com reports.

“Let’s see, it’s LSU vs. a pretty good team from Alabama,” Trump said as the crowd booed at the mention of the Tigers’ opponent.

“I’m a football fan and I hear you have a great quarterback,” he told the Louisiana crowd. “We’re going to see. I’m actually going to the game. I said that’s the game I want to go to. It will be tremendous. Two great teams.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.