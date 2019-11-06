Multiple students nominate Barresa Adams to win $319 for her class at Albertville High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - This tech savvy teacher shows her students the path to success.

Beressa Adams teaches IT at Albertville High School in Marshall County.

Fellow faculty members say she has a great bond with her students.

"Her success in the classroom comes from her relationships with students," said Principal Dr. Deidra Robinson.

The principal says she is great with technology and helps the students utilize technology for the better.

"She teaches mostly IT classes she is very tech savvy wonderful with computers technology. She helps our students certify in Microsoft programs, Microsoft word, powerpoint, excel, she does a great job with that." said Robinson.

Three of her students, including Victor Reyes, wrote in the nomination for Beressa Adams.

Learning IT can be difficult but Mrs. Adams makes it easier.

"She is a very loving teacher, she is very clear, about things and helps us a lot to understand some skills we need to learn," said Reyes.

Adams says they do a lot of work with coding.

"We do a lot of coding we are doing the HTML CSS right now most of them have never seen it before so it’s a little different. It’s a little something to get used to but they are doing really well with it." said Adams.

Mrs. Adams wants to prepare her students for what's next.

"All of these career-ready certifications so their resumes look good their college applications look good and they are ready to go out and work," said Adams.

Mrs. Adams supports her students in and out of class.

"Do they play sports? I am going to go!" exclaimed Adams. "I go to the band shows too."

We had the Albertville High School Aggie Band play the fight song for Mrs. Adams.

Mrs. Adams was very grateful for her nomination and winning $319 for her students.

