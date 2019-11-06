Madison County unfurls American flag in honor of Veterans Day

Posted 12:47 pm, November 6, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A grand old flag is waving over the Madison County Courthouse.

Flag over Madison County Courthouse

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale W. Strong unfurled a 30’ X 50’ flag from the rooftop of the Madison County Courthouse in honor of Veterans Day. The flag is on the north side of the building and faces the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial.

The flag will be displayed through the Veterans Day holiday weekend until Tuesday, November 12th.

This is the fourth year Commission Chairman Strong has unfurled the flag.

“In Madison County, we are very proud of our local veterans who have honorably served our great nation. We are thankful for their commitment to preserving our freedom,” said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale W. Strong. “This flag is flown in honor and respect of all our Madison County veterans.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.