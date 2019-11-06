Limestone County Sheriff releases break-in footage, looking for suspects

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -The Limestone County Sheriff’s department is seeking information about the suspects in this surveillance video.

According to authorities, they broke into Bethel Grocery on Hwy 251 early Monday morning and took cigarettes and cash.

The video shows two people with covered faces breaking into the store through the front entrance. The people in the video break the door’s glass.

The two suspects are seen climbing over the store counter and filling a garbage can with items before leaving in what looks like a small SUV.

Contact Investigator Stinnett at 256-232-0111 with information.