Latest Palmer Index Shows Continued Drought Improvement

The latest Palmer Drought Index from Alabama State Climatologist Dr. John Christy shows all of Alabama out of drought.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is different from the drought monitor that is released every Thursday, but the continued improvement week upon week is likely a sign we can expect further improvement in the drought monitor when it is released tomorrow.

Check out last week’s drought monitor here.

Additional rain is likely tomorrow as a cold front moves through. We discuss about how much rain you can expect Thursday as well as how cold things are likely to get next week in the latest forecast discussion.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/meteorologistalexpuckett

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/puckettwx