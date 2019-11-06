× Kohl’s doubles its military discount for Veteran’s Day

Kohl’s is sweetening its “Military Mondays” program with a special deal to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

Starting Thursday, November 7th, and running through Monday, November 11th, Kohl’s will double its regular military discount. They will give veterans, active-duty members, retirees, and their families 30% off in stores nationwide.

This discount is available for customers with valid military ID.

Click here to find a Kohl’s near you.

Normal “Military Mondays” gives military members, veterans, and their families 15% off every Monday.