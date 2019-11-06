× Jackson County corrections officer fired, charged with promoting contraband

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Jackson County corrections officer has been fired and charged with promoting prison contraband.

JSCO corrections officers were made aware that someone was bringing in tobacco into the jail, which is considered contraband, and delivering it to an un-named inmate.

Investigators charged Ron Edwards Hanna, 25 of Scottsboro, with third-degree promoting prison contraband, a Class-B misdemeanor. He was immediately fired.

Hanna was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said, “During the interview process for Corrections Deputies I warn potential employees that if they are caught bringing banned substances into the jail, they will be arrested and that is exactly what happened.”