Huntsville Utilities warns of Cash app scam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is warning customers not to fall for a new scam making the rounds that uses a legitimate app.

The utility provider said Wednesday it had received several reports of scammers contacting customers and telling them they can pay on their account using the Cash app.

The app, which allows people to send and receive money, is a legitimate app, but Huntsville Utilities said they do not accept payment through it.

Utility officials said they have contacted the app to inform them about the scam activity.

Anyone who believes they sent money through Cash to a scammer can contact the company’s customer support through the app and stop the payment.

Huntsville Utilities said customers who have questions about their account can check by calling the Customer Information Center at 256-535-1200 or through the “My Account” feature on the website.