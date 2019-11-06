Free Six Flags Over Georgia admission for veterans Nov. 9-10

AUSTELL, Ga. – To say thanks to the men and women who have served in the armed forces, Six Flags Over Georgia is offering veterans free admission.

The park will be hosting Veterans Appreciation Days Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10. During this weekend, veterans and disabled veterans will receive one free ticket with a valid Military ID card or DD214. They can also purchase an unlimited amount of additional tickets for family or friends at 50 percent off per ticket.

All tickets must be purchased at the front gate and must be used during Veterans Appreciation Weekend. The park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. that weekend.

More information can be found on their website.