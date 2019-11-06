× Free events for caregivers in North Alabama to mark National Caregiver Appreciation Month

Huntsville, Ala. – November is recognized as National Caregiver Appreciation Month, a month-long tribute to recognize those individuals providing caregiving support to a family member or loved one.

In an effort to honor and support family caregivers, TARCOG Area Agency on Aging, Alabama Lifespan Respite and AARP are hosting a series of Caregiver Appreciation Events across North Alabama during the month of November.

These free events are intended to educate family caregivers on ways they can relieve stress, utilize respite and develop networks to assist them in their caregiving journey.

Food will be provided for each event. While they are free to attend, please keep in mind spaces will fill up fast and an RSVP is required. Caregivers may choose from one of the three scheduled events:

“Paint It Out”

A Special Paint Night For Family Caregivers

Thursday, November 7, 2019

5:30pm-7:30pm

Canteen @ StoveHouse

3414 Governors Drive, Huntsville

RSVP to TARCOG at 256-716-2663

DIY “Wood Art” Night

A Special DIY Wood Workshop for Family Caregivers

Friday, November 15, 2019

5:30pm-8:30pm

Hammer and Stain

7560 Wall Triana Hwy Suite E, Madison

RSVP to Alabama Lifespan Respite at 256-859-4900

“Bowling Night”