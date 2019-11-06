× Delivery driver robbed and kidnapped in Jefferson County

CENTER POINT, Ala. – A delivery driver was robbed and kidnapped while making a delivery in Center Point Tuesday night.

The driver told the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that while making the delivery around 8:00 p.m., a man with a gun approached him and demanded his keys before forcing him into the back of the delivery truck and driving off.

Someone witnessed the driver jumping out of the truck and called 911.

Officials say they are tracking the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.