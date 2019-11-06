× Decatur man wanted on federal drug charges arrested

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police said they picked up a man wanted on federal drug charges Tuesday.

Decatur police, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison-Morgan County HIDTA force picked up Quenton Cortez Clay, 24, in the 3000 block of Highway 20 NW.

Clay had warrants from the United States Postal Service for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communications facility to distribute meth.

He also had a meth trafficking warrant in Morgan County, in addition to three counts of receiving stolen property and one count of drug paraphernalia possession, police said.

At the time of his arrest, police said Clay had meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.

Clay was booked into the Morgan County Jail and had a $7,000 bond issued for the Decatur charges. Morgan County and the US Postal Service placed holds on him for their charges, police said.