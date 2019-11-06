× Coca-Cola releases two new holiday sodas

Spice up your holiday season with new holiday-inspired sodas released by Coca-Cola.

There are two new, limited-edition holiday flavors to toast with this year.

The news flavors are Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Cinnamon Coca-Cola. According to the press release, both sparkling offerings bring refreshingly unique twists on familiar tastes for some yuletide cheer.

The new Sprite flavor was concocted based on ideas from Sprite fans. This new cinnamon flavor is the first-ever holiday flavor for the United States, according to Coca-Cola.