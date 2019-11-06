Auburn police release photos of person of interest in Aniah Blanchard disappearance

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn police released photos Wednesday evening of a man they say is a person of interest in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

The photos of the man were captured on a surveillance camera inside a convenience store at the time Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23.

The man is between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds, police said. He was wearing dark-colored pants and shoes and a camouflage hooded jacket with “Vans” in white writing across the back.

The man left the area in a late 2000s model Lincoln Town Car that was silver or gray, police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.