Alabama A&M fraternity disbanded over hazing

NORMAL, Ala. – The national chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi has revoked the charter of the chapter at Alabama A&M University for hazing.

A letter posted Tuesday on the music fraternity’s website announced the closure of the Iota Nu chapter at A&M for hazing related to the chapter’s New Member Presentation Show. Details of the hazing were not disclosed in the letter.

All active members of the fraternity were expelled and the national council placed a 20-year moratorium on reestablishing a chapter at Alabama A&M. Chapter alumni also cannot organize a local alumni association in support of A&M’s band program.

The university said in a statement that it was not aware of any hazing violations prior to the fraternity’s notification on Tuesday, and university officials were reaching out to the corporate office of Kappa Kappa Psi to get more details about the decision and who was involved.

“Although there were no prior reports of hazing to University officials, Alabama A&M has zero tolerance for hazing within any of our student groups or organizations,” the university’s statement read.