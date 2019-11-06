2 hospitalized following wreck on Research Park Blvd in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Research Park Boulevard.

First responders received the call around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Huntsville police say one person from each car was hurt in the crash.

Police say that one person has life-threatening injuries, while the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested, according to the report.

Research Park Boulevard was closed westbound for a couple of hours to clean up debris.

