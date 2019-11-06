× 1 dead, 1 injured following van explosion in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – One person is dead following a van explosion a few miles west of Birmingham International Airport

Investigators say they got a call just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to authorities, a parked van exploded near 80th street and Fourth Avenue South.

Al.com reports that authorities said one person was killed and another was critically injured.

The report states that the blast damaged a neighboring home and partially collapsed the carport.

Officials say that no one in the house was hurt.

Birmingham Fire and Birmingham Police are investigating what caused the vehicle to explode.