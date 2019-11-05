Tuscaloosa prepares for Presidential visit during Alabama vs LSU match-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anytime a president visits, it is a big deal. President Trump is scheduled to visit the state Saturday to watch college football's biggest game of the season thus far.

As LSU comes to take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the city and county are getting ready for President Trump's arrival.

Security for this game is the first thing on the agenda for law enforcement and officials.

Number 1 LSU will take on number 2 Alabama at Byrant-Denny Stadium on Saturday and with the president there, you can expect a lot more security.

When the big game gets underway, officials say fans can expect more traffic and longer waiting times to get into the stadium. But Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says the city will be prepared when President Trump shows up to watch LSU and Alabama.

"There will be enhanced security protocols, certainly we cannot discuss those things but that is going to create a little bit longer of a wait than people are used to. It's certainly going to have issues with traffic flow, parking, and entry into the stadium."

Former Tuscaloosa police chief Ken Swindle knows all about presidential visits. He was the Tuscaloosa assistant chief back in 1984 when former president Ronald Reagan made a visit to the University of Alabama to make a speech.

"It's a logistic nightmare. It can be done and will be done," said Swindle. "We are fortunate here in this county to have law enforcement and it will be handled professionally I have no doubt."

The word has quickly spread on campus about the president's visit to Tuscaloosa.

"I think it will take longer to get in and out of the game I'm sure. Of course, security will be higher but it's for the safety of everyone there and the safety of the President."

Swindle says in addition to the Secret Service, five law enforcement agencies will be working security including state troopers, Tuscaloosa police, Northport, the sheriff's office and UAPD.

"This is really important as far as everyone working together as a team to make sure that everyone, not only the president but every fan and everyone gets to come in here and leave safely."

Gates at Bryant-Denny will open three hours before kickoff because of the security and big crowd.

You won't wanna miss WHNT News 19's pre-game special ahead of the big matchup coming up this Saturday where we'll have in-depth analysis of the Tide and the Tigers.

Our special starts at 11:30 Saturday morning and then you can watch the game right here on WHNT News 19 at 2:30.