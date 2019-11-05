× Stevenson man charged with assaulting referee at football game

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man was arrested for assaulting a referee Friday night at a Jackson County football game, authorities said Tuesday.

Johnny Ladell Gilliam, 38, was charged with third-degree assault, a felony, for the incident at Friday’s game between North Jackson and Arab.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Gilliam punched a referee at the game.

Gilliam turned himself in Monday to authorities and was released from the Jackson County jail after posting bond.

Arab defeated North Jackson 56-26.