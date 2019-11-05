Scammers targeting Huntsville Utilities business customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities advised customers not to fall for a classic scam call.

According to a Nextdoor post, scammers were calling customers, saying they will be disconnected if they don’t pay with a prepaid card within a set amount of time.

While businesses were the main target, HU stated some residential customers were receiving the calls as well.

HU reminded customers to hang up if they get a call like this and to call the Customer Information Center at (256) 535-1200 to verify their payment status.

