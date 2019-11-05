× Restaurants honoring veterans with discounts, free meals on Veterans Day

Several restaurants are honoring veterans on Veterans Day with free meals.

Most of the deals are good on Monday, November 11 only and require proof of service at participating locations only.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get one of eight entrees free with any dine-in order: Classic Bacon Cheeseburger 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin Chicken Tenders Platter Double Crunch Shrimp Fiesta Lime Chicken Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad Oriental Chicken Salad Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Veterans and active-duty military can get one of eight entrees free with any dine-in order: Another Broken Egg Café: Active and retired military can enjoy a free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee.

Active and retired military can enjoy a free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee. Chicken Salad Chick: Veterans or active duty military can get a free Chick Special and regular drink.

Veterans or active duty military can get a free Chick Special and regular drink. Chili’s: Veterans will receive a free dine-in meal from a special menu: Chicken Crispers Margarita Grilled Chicken Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese Cajun Chicken Pasta

Veterans will receive a free dine-in meal from a special menu: CiCi’s Pizza: Veterans can enjoy a free, unlimited buffet.

Veterans can enjoy a free, unlimited buffet. Cracker Barrel : Veterans will receive a free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a pumpkin pie latte.

: Veterans will receive a free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a pumpkin pie latte. Golden Corra l: Current and active-duty military, along with reservists, can get a free meal at the buffet.

l: Current and active-duty military, along with reservists, can get a free meal at the buffet. Huddle House: A free order of sweet cakes is on tap for veterans, and the offer is good from Nov. 8-11.

A free order of sweet cakes is on tap for veterans, and the offer is good from Nov. 8-11. IHOP: Active duty and retired veterans get a free breakfast on Nov. 11.

Little Caesars : The chain’s $5 lunch – four slices of pizza and a 20-ounce beverage will be free for veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Active duty and retired veterans get a free breakfast on Nov. 11. : The chain’s $5 lunch – four slices of pizza and a 20-ounce beverage will be free for veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free entree from the restaurant’s 10-entree American Roadhouse menu between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday. The offer is good for dine-in orders only.

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free entree from the restaurant’s 10-entree American Roadhouse menu between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday. The offer is good for dine-in orders only. Metro Diner: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a 20-percent discount on their entire bill Monday.

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a 20-percent discount on their entire bill Monday. Pilot Flying J: All active duty and retired military can get a free Pilot coffee and PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, breakfast pizza or breakfast grill item Friday-Monday.

All active duty and retired military can get a free Pilot coffee and PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, breakfast pizza or breakfast grill item Friday-Monday. Red Lobster : Veterans get a free appetizer or dessert on Monday, including: Sweet Chili Shrimp Mozzarella Cheesesticks Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms Lobster and Langostino Pizza Signature Shrimp Cocktail or Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Key Lime Pie Warm Apple Crostada Chocolate Wave Brownie Overboard

: Veterans get a free appetizer or dessert on Monday, including: Red Robin : Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries all day Monday on all dine-in orders.

: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries all day Monday on all dine-in orders. Texas Roadhouse: The steak chain is offering veterans and active-duty military a free lunch from a special menu, which includes a six-ounce sirloin, along with two sides and a soda, tea, or coffee. The offer is good from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Did we miss any deals? Let us know by emailing us at news.department@whnt.com and we’ll add it to the list.