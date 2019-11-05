Nominate a Tennessee Valley family in need to receive a free Thanksgiving meal

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Waitr launched a program aimed at feeding families in need on Thanksgiving.

Waitr, the popular food delivery app, launched its Share Thanksgiving food drive campaign. The goal of the food drive campaign is to help feed families in need by providing them with free, hot Thanksgiving meals.

During the week of Thanksgiving, Waitr will team with local restaurants to deliver free hot meals to thousands of families. The app expanded its Share Thanksgiving efforts this year to deliver more than 4,000 meals nationwide which is double last year’s total.

Starting today, you can nominate a Tennessee Valley family to receive a meal during the week of Thanksgiving.

To nominate a family, click here.

“There are a lot of families who are not sure where their next meal will come from. The Share Thanksgiving initiative gives them the chance to enjoy and celebrate a hot Thanksgiving dinner,” said Whitney Savoie, Market Development Director for Waitr.

The company stated they will make a donation that will go toward buying meals for local families on Thanksgiving for every Waitr order during November.