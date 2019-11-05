‘My Kiddie Cab’ is North Alabama’s only ride-share for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Unpredictable schedules can lead parents to cancel planned after-school events for their children. Sometimes they are just too busy to make the trip. It's a real problem and those with children can relate, but there's a solution through North Alabama's only ride-sharing service for kids.

This single mom needed help and found it

"I love the fact that my son feels comfortable with [Sheralla Shaw]," said Susan Byrd.

She knows about juggling work and childcare. Byrd operates a daycare center -- Byrd's Playhouse and Christian Learning Center -- but as a single mother with a 6-year-old son, she's in the same spot as many of her clients.

"Since I had to be here at 6 a.m. -- and my son's in kindergarten -- he has to be at school by a certain time. I'm not sure I can always make it."

Now, she can watch her son get to school on time."

Meet the founder of 'My Kiddie Cab'

"Many times our parents always tell the kids don't ride with strangers," said My Kiddie Cab founder Sheralla Shaw. "So we don't want to be considered a stranger when transporting the children."

My Kiddie Cab is unlike any ride-sharing service currently available for children in Alabama. Parents are invited to download the Life360 mobile app to track a driver's every turn and stop.

Mainstream companies like Uber and Lyft have policies against unaccompanied minors. Passengers must be at least 18 years old in order to set up an account and request rides. My Kiddie Cab is different.

Here's a solution parents should consider

Sheralla Shaw is My Kiddie Cab's founder. She worked a job helping employees manage their time, and noticed how much time away from the job they were missing.

"They had no assistance with transporting their children from school to their after school program," said Shaw, "and I immediately thought there was a need to take care of this and I wanted to be a part of the solution."

Parents can be two places at once and not miss a penny doing it themselves. "It helps to have people who provides services like Sheralla," said Byrd.

Want to work at My Kiddie Cab?

If anyone would like to apply for My Kiddie Cab's open drivers position -- click here -- to apply online.

My Kiddie Cab covers Huntsville, Madison city and county, and Athens. The company will soon expand its business to welcome more children in need.

There are also plans to open to elderly residents.