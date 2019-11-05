Marshal County teen killed in crash laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT, Ala. - Hundreds joined together Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects for Eli Spray, 17.

Spray died in a car crash in Grant the morning of November 1, on his way to school.

Spray’s funeral was held at First Baptists Church in Grant. It was standing room as hundreds attended the service.

“It hasn’t felt real up until the last day or two,” said longtime friend of Spray, Ben Sutton. “Somebody that close to you, it’s not supposed to happen like that.”

Sutton told WHNT News 19 that the funeral service was an emotional one.

“Our coach spoke. He got up and said a few words. He couldn’t say much, he broke down, but he did a good job,” said Sutton.

He said they reflected on Spray’s life in a way he would approve of.

“He wouldn’t want us to be sad and it was a lot of happiness. A lot of laughs in there and that’s definitely what he would have wanted. He was always a guy that was laughing. He was always the guy that was trying to make everybody happy and I think there was a lot of that going on in there,” said Sutton.

The senior football players, along with Spray’s cousin, were pallbearers.

Spray was buried at Kirby Cemetery in Langston.