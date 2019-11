× Man charged with murdering Austin student returned to Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A man charged with killing an Austin High School student has been returned to Decatur to face charges.

Bernandino Miguel Matias, 19, was returned to Decatur from Knoxville, Tenn., where he was arrested Oct. 25.

Matias is charged with murder for the death of Tania Rico, 16, at a home on Bluebird Lane Oct. 24.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $250,000 bond.