Madison County Sheriff's Office K-9 gets body armor

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit will be a little safer on the job, thanks to a donation from a Massachusetts nonprofit.

Happy received a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a group called Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The nonprofit’s goal is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies.

Vested Interest says it has provided more than 3,500 vests for dogs since it was established in 2009.