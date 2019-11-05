Lauderdale County woman spreads holiday cheer for NICU families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. - The holidays are meant to be a time of joy and laughter but that's a different story for parents with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. One Lauderdale County woman knows that pain all too well and has made it her mission to spread some holiday cheer to those families.

Myranda Whaley lost her daughter, Adalynn Joy, in May. She admits the holidays will be hard without her baby girl but she's not letting the tragedy defeat her. She's now devoting herself to spreading hope to other families in similar situations.

Whaley came up with the idea to deliver Christmas ornaments to families with babies in the NICU.

She shared her story with radio show host, Mark White. He suggested that Whaley contact Project Sweet Peas and the Tears Foundation to bring her effort into fruition.

Both Whaley and White are Lauderdale County High alumni. They contacted school administrators and set up a project with the school's 4th graders. The students painted Christmas ornaments that, once completed, will go into Project Sweet Peas gift bags that will be delivered to the NICU at both Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center.

"I want people to know that there is hope and I couldn't do this if it wasn't for God. I give God all the glory through this because He has really had His hand on this and He's just taken it to big places," said Whaley.

Through everything, Whaley has a message for the receiving families, "Just know that it's going to be ok. It is hard to do something like this and to see your baby sick but just know you can get through this and you have to be strong for that child. There is hope through this."

If you'd like to learn more about Myranda's mission, you can visit her Facebook group, Adalynn's Legacy of Light & Joy.