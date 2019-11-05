Krispy Kreme serving up pie-inspired donuts now through Thanksgiving

Posted 6:17 am, November 5, 2019, by

Three new pie-inspired doughnuts take the stress out of prep, available now through Thanksgiving at participating shops (Photo: Business Wire)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Skip the kitchen chaos this Holiday season with Krispy Kreme’s new pie-inspired doughnuts.

In a press release, the doughnut chain introduced 3 new limited-edition flavors that will be available until November 28th. The new flavors include Dutch Apple Pie, Cherry Pie, and Chocolate Kreme Pie.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, guests also can get two dozen doughnuts for just $13 while supplies last at participating shops, according to the press release.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.