Krispy Kreme serving up pie-inspired donuts now through Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Skip the kitchen chaos this Holiday season with Krispy Kreme’s new pie-inspired doughnuts.

In a press release, the doughnut chain introduced 3 new limited-edition flavors that will be available until November 28th. The new flavors include Dutch Apple Pie, Cherry Pie, and Chocolate Kreme Pie.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, guests also can get two dozen doughnuts for just $13 while supplies last at participating shops, according to the press release.