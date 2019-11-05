× Judge issues gag order in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney trial

A gag order has been issued by a Jefferson County judge in the capital murder case against two accused of murdering of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Al.com reports that Circuit Judge Clyde Jones issued the order Tuesday morning. The pretrial publicity of Kamille’s disappearance and subsequent murder and the arrests of 39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown was cited.

Al.com states Jones made the order is to ensure a fair and impartial trial.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney disappeared from a public housing project in Birmingham where a birthday party was being held on October 12th. Jefferson County officials found the remains of ‘Cupcake’ in a landfill in the Birmingham area on October 23rd.

Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth are both charged with the capital murder of a victim less than 14 years of age.