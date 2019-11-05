Judge issues gag order in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney trial

Posted 12:53 pm, November 5, 2019, by

Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth

A gag order has been issued by a Jefferson County judge in the capital murder case against two accused of murdering of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Al.com reports that Circuit Judge Clyde Jones issued the order Tuesday morning. The pretrial publicity of Kamille’s disappearance and subsequent murder and the arrests of 39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown was cited.

Al.com states Jones made the order is to ensure a fair and impartial trial.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney disappeared from a public housing project in Birmingham where a birthday party was being held on October 12th. Jefferson County officials found the remains of ‘Cupcake’ in a landfill in the Birmingham area on October 23rd.

Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth are both charged with the capital murder of a victim less than 14 years of age.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.