× James Clemens High School conducting disaster drill

MADISON, Ala. – If you see a heavy police presence at James Clemens High School on Tuesday, November 5, it’s all part of a drill.

Madison City Schools spokesman John Peck said the biomedical and theater classes will be staging a mock disaster scene to simulate real life scenarios.

Peck stated in addition to the police presence, a medical helicopter may be landing.

The drill is supposed to start around 9 a.m.