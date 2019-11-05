Huntsville/Madison County NAACP president reacts to town hall on police deadly force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The NAACP held a town hall Monday night for the public to ask the district attorney questions about the justice system. The Huntsville/Madison County NAACP president says it was a benefit.

One question regarding the release of body camera footage had the crowd questioning the district attorney's answer.

"The public is not entitled to that evidence at this time," said Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard.

NAACP President Jerry Burnet says at that point, the meeting couldn't seem to get back on topic, which was disappointing. Burnet adds that the crowd's attendance and engagement was a plus.

"Even though it didn't turn out the way I would have like it to... I think it was a benefit to the community," says Burnet. "From the feedback that I'm getting is that they were glad to be able to engage with the D.A. and the sheriff."

Burnet says the NAACP will be looking into more options moving forward, such as a possible town hall meeting with the Madison City administrators and police department.