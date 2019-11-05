× Gov. Ivey announces Carvana distribution and fulfillment center bringing 450 jobs to Alabama

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced Carvana plans to invest more than $40 million to construct an Alabama distribution and fulfillment center, creating more than 450 jobs in Bessemer.

Carvana, the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., plans to open the Jefferson County facility to strengthen its logistics network in the Southeast.

“We have been working hard to position Alabama as a prime destination for fast-growing growing e-commerce companies needing a first-class infrastructure network for their distribution operations,” Governor Ivey said. “We are thrilled that Carvana has selected Bessemer for its newest state-of-the-art distribution hub and look forward to building a partnership with this innovative company.”

Carvana’s planned Bessemer hub will handle fulfillment activities for Alabama and surrounding states, and it will coordinate with similar facilities as the company moves inventory across the nation. The center will also house inspection, maintenance and photography functions critical to delivering the exceptional customer experience Carvana has become known for.

The planned Carvana facility is slated to be constructed on a privately-owned site in Bessemer, a former industrial center about 18 miles southwest of Birmingham. Carvana plans to invest more than $40 million to build and equip the new facility.

The project should create more than 450 jobs with an average annual salary exceeding $35,000.

“Though Carvana is relatively young, its technology-focused model has powered rapid growth and made the company a growing force in the auto retailing industry,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “I know that Carvana’s new, state-of-the-art facility in Bessemer will help the company continue to grow and sustain its rapid momentum.”

In as little as five minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, then select as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup. Customers shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, saving valuable time and money by skipping the dealership.

Carvana vehicles are inspected, reconditioned and photographed in 360-degrees at its inspection centers, like the one planned in Bessemer, so customers get a detailed, high-definition virtual tour of every vehicle. Additionally, every vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, so the customer can live with their vehicle for a week and ensure it fits their life.