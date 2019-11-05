× Free flu shots for veterans Nov. 11 at American Family Care

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Veterans can get a free flu vaccine on Veteran’s Day.

The American Family Care clinic is offering free flu shots to any veteran, with proper ID, on Monday, November 11th.

The nation’s leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care with a local clinic wants to say thank you to the troops who served our country.

To find an American Family Care clinic near you, click here.

According to AFC, there are 19.6 million veterans in the U.S., and approximately 2 million of them have no insurance coverage. The AFC says that veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces tend to be older and have more chronic health problems than the general adult population, which may place them at greater risk of complications from influenza.

Researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say getting the shot will protect you from getting seriously ill and keep you out of the hospital.