Fayetteville High School denied playoff bid over ineligible player

HERMITAGE, Tenn. – Football season is over for the Fayetteville High School Tigers.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s Board of Control voted 6-2 Tuesday to deny the school’s appeal regarding the eligibility of a player on the team.

With the decision, Fayetteville forfeits six games during the season, taking them from a perfect 10-0 season to a 4-6 season that knocks them out of playoff contention.

TSSAA claimed it received a complaint that the student’s home was outside the bus routes that Fayetteville High serves, meaning the student was not eligible. The district maintained the student was eligible to play.

The district initially took the case to court and got an injunction against the athletic association, but agreed to let the issue go before the Board of Control for a decision.

The Tigers had mounted a #StateForTate social media campaign earlier this season after one of their players, Tate Tuten, was killed in a wreck.