ELBERTA, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing south Alabama senior.

Elberta Police said Barbara Lynn Bates, 62, was reported missing Monday morning.

She was last seen on Chicago Street in Elberta and was believed to be driving a dark gray Dodge Durango with Alabama license plate YHF239.

Bates is 5′ 2″ tall, weighs 209 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police stated Bates may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment.