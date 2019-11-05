Early Look At the Forecast For Alabama/LSU

The forecast looks good for the Alabama/LSU game this weekend. Drier and cooler air takes over the area with no rain in the forecast! If you are heading to Tuscaloosa, keep in mind the temperatures are going to be chilly. If you are going for GameDay early, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Allow yourself extra time to get into the stadium as well with a larger crowd expected. With two top 2 teams, the President coming, and GameDay, it’s going to be packed on Saturday. Bryant-Denny Stadium opens at 11:30am. That’s an hour earlier than normal.

Here is a look at the game forecast. Highs reach the upper 50s. Remember the sun will be down around 5pm. There will be a shadow of the west side of the stadium. You will likely be in the shade most of the game with almost everyone in the shadows by halftime. It will be cool throughout and dark in the fourth quarter with the earlier sunset though it’s a 2:30pm kickoff.

WHNT News 19 Weather