Church street closed in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Church Street will be closed in Downtown Huntsville, between Clinton Avenue and Williams Avenue.

The road will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Friday.

Jaye Carter works at the Downtown Express YMCA and said she doesn't see this impacting their members.

"We have a great deal of members who will actually walk here from their homes," said Carter. "We’ve also experienced a great deal of construction on Church Street throughout the years anyway."

Huntsville Utilities are in the process of installing fiber, allowing for greater internet speeds and bandwidth.

🚦🚦 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚦🚦

Tomorrow at 6:30am & continuing through Friday, Church St will be closed between Clinton Ave & Williams Ave due to 2 projects going on in the area. The road will close at 6:30am each morning & reopen at 7pm each evening. #HSVtraffic #HSVroads pic.twitter.com/jy5EQSGJlH — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) November 4, 2019

Huntsville Utilities asks motorists to:

Avoid the area if possible

Travel with caution

Plan an alternate route to minimize inconvenience