Church street closed in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Church Street will be closed in Downtown Huntsville, between Clinton Avenue and Williams Avenue.
The road will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Friday.
Jaye Carter works at the Downtown Express YMCA and said she doesn't see this impacting their members.
"We have a great deal of members who will actually walk here from their homes," said Carter. "We’ve also experienced a great deal of construction on Church Street throughout the years anyway."
Huntsville Utilities are in the process of installing fiber, allowing for greater internet speeds and bandwidth.
Huntsville Utilities asks motorists to:
- Avoid the area if possible
- Travel with caution
- Plan an alternate route to minimize inconvenience
