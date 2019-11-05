× Christmas kicks off at Dollywood Nov. 9

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner and Dollywood is kicking off celebrations a little early.

On November 9th, the theme park will start its award-winning Christmas event, Smoky Mountain Christmas. This annual holiday festival runs through January 4th.

People come from around the world to make a stop in Dollywood a Christmas tradition. Attendees will experience millions of lights, award-winning shows and a winter wonderland featuring a 50-foot Christmas tree.

