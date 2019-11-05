Christmas kicks off at Dollywood Nov. 9
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner and Dollywood is kicking off celebrations a little early.
On November 9th, the theme park will start its award-winning Christmas event, Smoky Mountain Christmas. This annual holiday festival runs through January 4th.
People come from around the world to make a stop in Dollywood a Christmas tradition. Attendees will experience millions of lights, award-winning shows and a winter wonderland featuring a 50-foot Christmas tree.
View this post on Instagram
Starting the (almost) New Year off right in my hometown. Couldn’t ask for a more perfect place to view the northern lights 🤣 @dollywood . . . #instafake #insta #instagood #dollywood #dollywoodchristmas #christmas #christmasfail #christmasinthesmokies #pigeonforge #sevierville #greatsmokymountains #christmaslights #lights #magical #winterfest #newyear
Find more information on Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas by clicking here.
To purchase tickets, click here.