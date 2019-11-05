Christmas kicks off at Dollywood Nov. 9

Posted 8:24 am, November 5, 2019, by

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner and Dollywood is kicking off celebrations a little early.

On November 9th, the theme park will start its award-winning Christmas event, Smoky Mountain Christmas. This annual holiday festival runs through January 4th.

People come from around the world to make a stop in Dollywood a Christmas tradition. Attendees will experience millions of lights, award-winning shows and a winter wonderland featuring a 50-foot Christmas tree.

Find more information on Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas by clicking here.

To purchase tickets, click here.

View this post on Instagram

arctic passage.

A post shared by [Joseph Craft] (@josephcraft) on

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.