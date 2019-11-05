× Bryant-Denny Stadium opening early Saturday for Bama-LSU game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Bryant-Denny Stadium will open early this weekend for the Alabama-LSU game.

The university said the stadium will open at 11:30 a.m. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early because of heightened security and larger crowds for the game.

President Trump is expected to attend Saturday’s game. In addition to the president’s visit, both ESPN’s College Gameday and SEC Network’s SEC Nation will broadcast live from the University of Alabama campus Saturday morning.

ESPN will set up at the northeast corner of the Quad near Lloyd Hall. The show runs from 8-11 a.m., but live hits will begin airing at 6:30 a.m.

SEC Nation will be on the lawn in front of Moore Hall. The pit opens at 6:30 a.m. for fans. The show airs from 8-11 a.m.