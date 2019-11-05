Bryant-Denny Stadium opening early Saturday for Bama-LSU game

Posted 4:41 pm, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43PM, November 5, 2019

Football fans cheer the Crimson Tide during a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Bryant-Denny Stadium will open early this weekend for the Alabama-LSU game.

The university said the stadium will open at 11:30 a.m. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early because of heightened security and larger crowds for the game.

President Trump is expected to attend Saturday’s game. In addition to the president’s visit, both ESPN’s College Gameday and SEC Network’s SEC Nation will broadcast live from the University of Alabama campus Saturday morning.

ESPN will set up at the northeast corner of the Quad near Lloyd Hall. The show runs from 8-11 a.m., but live hits will begin airing at 6:30 a.m.

SEC Nation will be on the lawn in front of Moore Hall. The pit opens at 6:30 a.m. for fans. The show airs from 8-11 a.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.