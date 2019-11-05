Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The holiday season often centers around children receiving gifts, but some groups in the community want to fill seniors with the joys of Christmas too.

The "Be a Santa to a Senior" program wants you to adopt a senior for Christmas. Home Instead Senior Care center wants to provide enough presents for 500 seniors.

To help out, The Wine Cellar's wine seller Brandi Edmonds says all you have to do is pick up an ornament and shop. Each one lists the person's age, gender and basic items they need.

You can also donate directly to 'Be a Santa to a Senior' right here.

"We took these seniors on as our project to promote them by themselves and really bring awareness to the fact that there are so many North Alabama seniors who don't have families that aren't going to be recognized at Christmas."

Find the senior ornament trees at The Wine Cellar, Orange Theory, the Bob Wallace Shopping Center in Huntsville -- and all North Alabama Kroger grocery stores. They'll remain standing until the end of Black Friday.