Authorities searching for missing Dothan senior

DOTHAN, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a senior missing from Dothan.

Dothan Police stated Linda Lee Crew, 70, was last seen on Ross Clark Circle around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Crew is 5′ 1″ tall, weighs 230 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities said she may be suffering from impaired judgment.

Anyone with information on Crew’s whereabouts should call Dothan Police at (334) 615-3000.