Auburn’s War Eagle VII may in early stages of heart failure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. - One of Auburn University's golden eagles appears to be in the early stages of heart failure, the university said Tuesday.

Nova, known as War Eagle VII, appears to be worsening from cardiomyopathy that was diagnosed in 2017, university veterinarians said. A checkup in October revealed decreased systolic function and enlarged vessels in his liver that could indicate the early stages of heart failure, they said. They planned to alter his medication to see if it would improve his condition.

Nova was sidelined from flying at Auburn football games after his diagnosis in 2017. The 20-year-old male eagle was hatched at the Montgomery Zoo in 1999 and made his first pre-game flight for Auburn in 2004. He was designated War Eagle VII in 2006.

Nova also has helped promote wildlife conservation and awareness in educational programs at Auburn's Southeastern Raptor Center and at schools and other events across the Southeast. Those appearances also will be limited while his condition is monitored, the university said.

This season, Aurea, a 5-year-old female golden eagle, and Spirit, a 23-year-old female bald eagle, have made Auburn's pregame flights.