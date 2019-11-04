× Veterans, active military can enjoy free lunch at Texas Roadhouse Nov. 11

Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active members of the U.S. military to enjoy FREE lunch on Monday, November 11th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Every Texas Roadhouse location nationwide will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of U.S. armed forces. This is the 9th year that Texas Roadhouse has offered this lunch event.

All veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from their special Veterans Day menu. The meal comes with two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any fountain drink.

Attendees must proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

To find a Texas Roadhouse near you, click here.

Tennessee Valley Texas Roadhouse locations: